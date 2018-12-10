A light freeze tonight will give way to a cool sunshine on Tuesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are finally getting a couple of days of sunshine to dry out just a bit, even though most areas will remain water-logged for the foreseeable future.
The clear skies, dry air, and calm winds tonight will lead to another widespread, light freeze across the Piney Woods. Wake-up temperatures on Tuesday morning will be in the upper 20′s with some patchy frost likely across East Texas.
It will be a cool sunshine on Tuesday afternoon, with highs near 60 and very light southerly wind.
Clouds will make a quick return to our part of the state on Wednesday, advancing in ahead of our next weather maker, which will provide us with our next chance for rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday night and lasting into early Thursday morning.
Even though we may have some heavy downpours with some of the storms, rainfall amounts will be far less than this past system, with most areas averaging around an inch of rain with this system coming in a few days from now.
Behind this frontal system, it will turn windy and blustery for Thursday and Friday as the clouds hang tough. We could be looking at 20 to 25 mph winds with gusts even topping out over 30 mph at times, putting that extra chill in the air.
Skies should clear out for the start of the weekend before a weak front slides in late Sunday, bringing in a few passing clouds.
