Light up your neighbors: City of Lufkin brings back community-wide decorating contest

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - As if there wasn’t already an unspoken envy between neighbors and their Christmas displays, the holiday season may have just gotten a little more competitive for residents in Lufkin.
The city is bringing back its Christmas light decorating contest. The idea to make Lufkin a little more festive for the season by offering prizes to homes who show the best holiday spirit. But maybe more importantly, a city spokesperson said it provides an opportunity for families to get out and enjoy the true meaning of Christmas.
“There’s so much negativity going on in the world right now, all around us. We need to remember the reason for, you know, to quote the cliche “the reason for the season," said Mike Flinn, director of parks and recreation. “I believe bringing our families together, it’s going to benefit the community, but it also benefits each individual.”
If you’re interested in registering your home in the decoration contest, you have until this Thursday to enter; judges will visit competing homes on Saturday night.
For more information on how to enter, you can visit the City of Lufkin’s website and sign up on the Parks and Recreation home page.
