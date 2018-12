MISSING: Moses Jeffero, 85, was reported missing by his wife at 6:14 p.m. Mr. Jeffero suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease and was last seen jumping the back fence of his home at 802 Rowe Ave. around 5:55 p.m. He is described as 5′11, 200 pounds and is wearing a blue sweat suit. If you see him, please call our non-emergency number at 936-633-0356.