Lufkin police still searching for missing man

From Lufkin police
LUFKIN, TX - Police and fire officials are still searching this morning for 85-year-old Moses Jeffero.
He was reported missing by his wife at 6:14 p.m. Sunday. Mr. Jeffero suffers from Alzheimer's Disease and was last seen jumping the back fence of his home at 802 Rowe Ave. around 5:55 p.m. Sunday.
Additional manpower was called in to assist in the search. Thermal imaging from the ground and sky was also done overnight to no avail.
We are still coordinating with his doctor and state officials to get the proper documentation needed to issue a Silver Alert. A statewide teletype has been sent out to surrounding agencies and a phone message has been sent out to everyone in his neighborhood notifying them to be on the lookout for him.
The North Lufkin community is also assisting in the search.
Mr. Jeffero is described as 5'11, 200 pounds and is wearing a blue sweat suit.
If you see him, please call our non-emergency number at 936-633-0356.