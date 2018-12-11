Booker, Harris score wins on Capitol Hill as they weigh 2020

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker speaks at a get out the vote event hosted by the New Hampshire Young Democrats in Durham, N.H. As Democrats begin to think about the 2020 presidential race, they face a choice between pragmatists who may be able to flip states that President Trump won in 2016 and those such as Booker, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, or Beto O'Rourke of Texas, whose inspirational personal stories may connect with voters on a more emotional level. (AP Photo/Cheryl Senter, File) (AP)