Carthel begins to build new SFA coaching staff

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) -Less than a week after being hired by SFA, Head Coach Colby Carthel is starting to build his coaching staff.
On Monday it was announced Matt Storm would be leaving Texas A&M Commerce to join Carthel at his new home as the 'Jacks offensive coordinator. Storm had coached at Commerce since 2013. He coached for one season at West Texas A&M and five years at East Central University, where he was also a player. Storm played professionally for the Oklahoma Yard Dawgs with Arena League 2.
Carhel also announced the hiring of Scott Power as SFA’s defensive coordinator, Power was also at Commerce last season as the DC. He had previous coaching stops at Central Washington, Marian University, Wartburg College and Benton Central High School. Power had plying expeirce with the Turku Trojans in Fineland, a member of the European Football League as well as a stint with the Arena Football League.
SFA Assistant Director of Media Relations Luke Bolanos confirmed that former Interim Head Coach Head Coach Jeff Byrd would not be rejoining the Lumberjack Coaching staff in 2019. Byrd led the team to a 2-8 record (2-7 conference) as interim after head coach Clint Conque resigned in the summer while he was being investigated for violating university policies.
