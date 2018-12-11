Crockett police searching for suspects in 2 theft investigations

CROCKETT, TX (KTRE) - The Crockett Police Department is asking for the public’s help in two separate theft investigations.
The police are searching for two suspects they believed are involved in two separate theft investigation. On Dec. 10, the department posted photos of the two suspects on their Facebook page.
The police report both of the thefts had occurred at the Wal-Mart in Crockett.
The department is now asking anyone with information on the identities of either suspect to contact them at 936-544-2021. They also mentioned the information could also be messaged to them via Facebook.
