Increasing clouds and mid-week thunderstorms on the horizon

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Clouds will make a quick return to our part of the state tonight, advancing in ahead of our next weather maker, which will provide us with our next chance for rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday night and continuing into early Thursday morning.
Even though we may have some heavy downpours with some of the storms overnight Wednesday, rainfall amounts will be far less than this past system, with most areas averaging around an inch of rain with this system coming in during our mid-week.
Behind this frontal system, it will turn windy and blustery for Thursday and Friday as the clouds hang tough, along with a few light showers and patchy drizzle from time-to-time. We could be looking at 20 to 25 mph winds with gusts even topping out over 30 mph at times on Friday, putting that extra chill in the air.
The sunshine will return for our upcoming weekend, leading to some milder temperatures and pleasant conditions in the afternoon hours.
Cold mornings and mild afternoons will then prevail from the weekend through the middle of next week under a partly-to-mostly sunny sky and mainly dry conditions.
