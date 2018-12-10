Religious leaders, politicians express gratitude to law enforcement for thwarting terror plots

We at the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo applaud and thank our law enforcement officers for their diligence in detecting and foiling this sick and disturbing plot to commit a terrorist attack in our hometown. The sort of threat that was thwarted also tries to make us cower before terrorism; however, this is a clear example where we do not cower before murderous plots. We will not give up because we want to live in a world of peace, without hate, where respect and tolerance are the basis of coexistence.