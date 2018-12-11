Rumors have former Hudson Hornet Brandon Belt on the trading block

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Brandon Belt could soon be leaving San Francisco for his second MLB team.
Reports out of the annual winter meeting suggest the Giants could be shopping the first basemen and former Hudson Hornet around to other teams.
The report was first made public by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.
In recent years, Belt has not produced the way he did towards the beginning of his career. Last season, Belt played in only 112 games with just 14 home runs and 46 RBI. He hit .253/.342/.414. He has been plagued with several injuries that includes a serious concussion.
Farhan Zaidi, The Giants President of Baseball Operations, has pledged to rebuild the farm system and bring a younger look to the main roster. Belt could be perfect trade bait. One thing that could hamper the trade would be Belt’s semi-trade clause that allows him the ability to veto trades for up to 10 teams a year.
