SFA’s Bogues brings home SLC player of the week

From SFA Athletics
After putting forth one of the best single-game shooting performances in SFA men’s basketball history, senior guard Shannon Bogues earned the title of Southland Conference Player of the Week it was announced by the league office Monday afternoon via a press release.
It’s the first time in the career of the Killeen, Texas, product that he has earned the title of Southland Conference Player of the Week. With his selection, SFA has now produced the last two Southland Conference Player of the Week award winners as junior guard/forward Kevon Harris earned the title one week ago.
In a high-profile tilt against Louisiana Tech last Friday night inside William R. Johnson Coliseum, Bogues put on a shooting display that has largely gone unmatched in both the history of SFA men’s basketball and the Southland Conference. The senior sharpshooter racked up a game and season-high 33 points in 44 minutes of action and in that time he went 12-of-18 from the field which included a 9-of-15 clip from three-point range.Those nine long-range hits matched an SFA program record for three-pointers made in a game and made him the first Lumberjack to connect on that many deep balls since Henry Howard pumped in the exact same amount at UT Arlington on January 22, 2000.
Additionally, Bogues' nine three-pointers were just two fewer than the Southland Conference single-game record. For his SFA career, Bogues has now amassed five games of 30 or more points, putting him in second place all-time in that category in the ‘Jacks’ NCAA Division I history. SFA great Thomas Walkup holds the NCAA Division I-era program record for 30-point games in a career with seven. In addition to his splendid shooting stroke, Bogues also dished out a game-best seven assists in SFA’s 96-93 overtime setback to Louisiana Tech. As of this writing, Bogues leads SFA and ranks second in the Southland in scoring at a clip of 16.6 points per game. Additionally, the senior ranks eighth in the league in field goal percentage (.465), second in three-point field goal percentage (.423) and third in three-pointers per game (2.8). Saturday afternoon, Bogues and the rest of the 'Jacks are set to take a trip to Monroe, La., in order to do battle with Pelican State and Sun Belt adversary Louisiana-Monroe. Tip-off between the 'Jacks and Warhawks has been set for 2:00 p.m. inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.