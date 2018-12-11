SFA’s Bogues brings home SLC player of the week

Additionally, Bogues' nine three-pointers were just two fewer than the Southland Conference single-game record. For his SFA career, Bogues has now amassed five games of 30 or more points, putting him in second place all-time in that category in the ‘Jacks’ NCAA Division I history. SFA great Thomas Walkup holds the NCAA Division I-era program record for 30-point games in a career with seven. In addition to his splendid shooting stroke, Bogues also dished out a game-best seven assists in SFA’s 96-93 overtime setback to Louisiana Tech. As of this writing, Bogues leads SFA and ranks second in the Southland in scoring at a clip of 16.6 points per game. Additionally, the senior ranks eighth in the league in field goal percentage (.465), second in three-point field goal percentage (.423) and third in three-pointers per game (2.8). Saturday afternoon, Bogues and the rest of the 'Jacks are set to take a trip to Monroe, La., in order to do battle with Pelican State and Sun Belt adversary Louisiana-Monroe. Tip-off between the 'Jacks and Warhawks has been set for 2:00 p.m. inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum.