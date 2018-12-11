Volunteers tape warm clothes on trees in Milwaukee parks to help those in need

MILWAUKEE, WI (WISN/CNN) - Hundreds of articles of clothing were left tied to trees throughout Milwaukee’s city parks.
The scarves, mittens, gloves, and hats were placed in Ziploc bags and tied to trees, almost resembling ornaments on a Christmas tree.
But they aren't for decoration.
A volunteer group said the items will help keep needy men, women, and children warm throughout the cold Wisconsin winter.
The group behind the effort is called “Operation Scarf.”
“This year we did 10 different parks, 30 packages, we actually ended up having 1,200 pieces at the end of the day,” said Heather Zunker with Operation Scarf. “It was just a little way for us to do something to help out people that didn’t take up a lot of time and didn’t take up a lot of money and we knew we could do it.”
"Operation Scarf" is in its fourth year of providing warm winter clothing for people in Milwaukee.
Copyright 2018 WISN via CNN. All rights reserved.