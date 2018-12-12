Celebrities flock to Indian business scions' lavish wedding

In this Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 handout photo released by Reliance Industries Limited, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton stands and Nita Ambani, right, visit a curated showcase of traditional Indian crafts and art forms on display ahead of the wedding of Isha Ambani, left, in Udaipur, India. Isha Ambani, the daughter of India’s richest mogul, is to wed Anand Piramal, the son of one of India’s biggest industrialists, at the Ambani estate in Mumbai on Wednesday, capping off an extravagant days-long event. (Reliance Industries Limited via AP)