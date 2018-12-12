Cubs' Maddon studying 'Managing Millennials for Dummies'

"Whether anybody here agrees or disagrees with the generation and how they process things doesn't matter, because that's the way it is," he said. "And if that's the way it is, just like my dad, that generation thought we were a bunch of babies, the boomers. The traditionalists thought they're all soft. And then you think the Xers are soft. The Xers think the millennials are soft. It doesn't matter. You have to figure out how to communicate and extract the best out of this group and make sure that you're always on the same page."