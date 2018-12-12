2 doctors’ photos play role in sexual abuse claims involving hundreds of victims

This Tuesday, May 22, 2018 file photo shows the University of Southern California's Engemann Student Health Center in Los Angeles. Detectives were trying to determine whether nude photographs linked to former USC gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall show any of the hundreds of women who allege he sexually harassed them during examinations. The collection found in a self-storage unit rented by Tyndall appeared to include homemade pornography, some of it decades old, but also photos of unclothed women in what appeared to be a medical exam room, police said. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File) (Richard Vogel)