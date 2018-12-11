Enduring the flames: Photos of the fire at First Bossier Church

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Early in the morning on December 10, flames ripped through First Bossier Church, destroying the old sanctuary, and engulfing an iconic Bossier City institution.
But found standing among the ashes was a lone cross that survived the destruction, a beacon of hope for a church community devastated by the disaster.
The cross, photographed by a Bossier City firefighter, rises out of the rubble as a symbol of the enduring love and faith of the many people who have passed through the church doors — a not-so-subtle reminder that while the flames and smoke damaged some material things, they could never damage what really counts.
Bossier City officials said two firefighters were hurt while fighting the fire, according to a news release on Tuesday. One fireman’s hand was cut. He was taken to a nearby hospital, treated, and returned to fight the fire. A second fireman fell and injured his arm. He was also taken to a hospital, later released and now recovering.
First Bossier Church will have a prayer and information meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Bossier Civic Center.
The cause of the fire is unknown and an investigation is ongoing.
