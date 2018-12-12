Friends of missing Lufkin man help in his search

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -When Derrick Shepherd first heard the news about 85-year-old Moses Jeffero missing from his home, he immediately took action to help search for him, due to their relationship.
"We were from an economically challenged area in Lufkin, Texas and he came, and he found us and put us in Boy Scouts, and that’s why I am out here today looking for Mr. Jeffero, because he would come and look for us,” said Shepherd.
Many others, including Rhea Houston and her family who also know Jeffero, came out to Jones Park to provide a service to his family and community.
"It’s very important that we come together as a community, because we have been divided by so many other things and it weighed heavy on my heart, and I called our County Commissioner Robert Shankle and asked if we could get a search and rescue party together,” said Houston.
Volunteers made their way to neighborhoods in North Lufkin by door knocking and passing out flyers about Jeffery. But they were unsuccessful in their search.
"We’re still looking for him. We’re not giving up, you know, there is strength in numbers and we’re here,” said Houston.
Shepherd said he is thankful to law enforcement for allowing the community to be involved and is hopeful Jeffero will return home safe.
"I can only say, for me, this is the first time I’ve worked hand-in-hand with the police department in anything, and I feel like it’s an earnest effort given by not only them but by the community,” said Shepherd.
