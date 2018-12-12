Kilgore College head football coach to leave for Northeastern State University

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - The Kilgore College football team will be losing their head coach after he accepted a job with another program.
According to a press release from Kilgore College, head football coach J.J. Eckert will leaving their program in order to become the new head football coach at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
NSU is expected to announce Eckert’s hiring next week. According to the press release, the NSU Riverhawks are a member of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association and compete at the NCAA Division II level.
“The KC Board of Trustees and administration thank J.J. Eckert for his leadership and commitment to KC and the Rangers football program," said KC President Dr. Brenda Kays.
Ekert has been with the Rangers since 2007, according to the press release. During his time as head coach, he compiled a 67-49 record, five bowl appearances and SWJCFC championships in both 2015 and 2018.
Eckert was also the offensive coordinator for KC from 2001-2004. He was part of the Ranger’s SWJCFC Championship teams in 2001 and in 2004.
In the press release it was stated in the meantime, assistant coach Willie Gooden will serve as the interim head coach.
