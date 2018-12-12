Lufkin PD detectives in Huntsville looking for leads about missing man

HUNTSVILLE, TX (KTRE) - Lufkin Police Department detectives traveled to the Huntsville area Wednesday as the search for a missing 85-year-old man has continued into its third day.
A Silver Alert has been issued for Moses Jeffero, of Lufkin. On Tuesday, the Silver Alert was widened an additional 200 miles to include Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana.
Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said Wednesday that LPD detectives were planning to talk to law enforcement agencies in the Huntsville area to identify places from Jeffero’s past. Jeffero is originally from Huntsville.
“We still have officers search the area around Mr. Jeffero’s home on foot and ATV,” Pebsworth said. “We’re also reviewing surveillance video from stores in the area for possible leads.”
Jeffero went missing from his home at 802 Rowe Avenue at about 6 p.m. Sunday, Pebsworth said. He is described as being 5-feet-11 and about 200 pounds. He was wearing a blue sweat suit when he left his home Sunday.
A prayer vigil was held for Jeffero Tuesday evening. It was held at Lufkin’s Collins Chapel CME Church. At the prayer vigil, local pastors prayed and gave words of comfort.
Pastor Weaver said they wanted to lend a helping hand in hosting the vigil to help encourage his family and community that he will return home safe.
"I want people to realize that there is hope in Christ Jesus, there is hope in our faith and we have to believe in the things that we do not see and right now even if we do not see Brother Moses in the physical, we are trusting and still believing that he is still with us,” Weaver said in a previous East Texas News story.
Friends and community members have joined the search effort.
Anyone with information or a sighting can call the Lufkin Police Department’s non-emergency number at (936) 633-0356.
