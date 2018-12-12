Michigan GOP advances bill to make ballot drives harder

The committee vote came a week after GOP legislators maneuvered to significantly scale back minimum wage and paid sick time laws that began as ballot initiatives. At the behest of the business lobby, the Legislature preemptively adopted the wage and leave measures before the election, rather than let them go to a public vote, so it would be easier to change them after — an unprecedented strategy that is sure to spark lawsuits if Republican Gov. Rick Snyder signs the bills. GOP lawmakers also have advanced bills that would strip or dilute the authority of Democrats taking over the secretary of state, attorney general and governor offices — though it was uncertain if they would win final approval before legislators adjourn next week.