Overnight showers and thunderstorms are likely in East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - An approaching storm system will lead to overnight rain and some heavy thunderstorms moving through many parts of Deep East Texas. These storms will move in after midnight and linger into the pre-dawn hours of Thursday before exiting stage left, pushing into Louisiana.
Even though we may have some heavy downpours with some of the storms tonight, rainfall amounts will be far less than this past system, with most areas averaging around an inch of rainfall.
Behind this initial storm complex, we will be mostly cloudy and mild on Thursday. There will be some rain showers re-developing later in the day.
A stronger cold front will then arrive overnight Thursday and into early Friday morning. Along and behind this front, we will have a few light showers linger through much of East Texas.
In addition to the colder air arriving on Friday, the bigger story will be the blustery, northwest winds rotating in around an area of low pressure. We could be looking at 20 to 25 mph winds with gusts even topping out over 30 mph at times on Friday, putting that extra chill in the air.
The sunshine will return just in time for our upcoming weekend, leading to some cool sunshine and more pleasant conditions returning to our part of the state.
Cold mornings and mild afternoons will then prevail from the weekend through the middle of next week under a partly-to-mostly sunny sky and mainly dry conditions.
