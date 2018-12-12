Scary warming at poles showing up at weird times, places

University of Alaska Fairbanks permafrost researcher Vladimir Romanovsky said he was alarmed by what happened to the permafrost — ground that stays below freezing years on end. This past year, Romanovsky found 25 spots that he regularly monitored that used to freeze in January, then February, but never froze this year. They haven't been frozen since early 2017. His work is yet to be published and isn't part of NOAA's Arctic report.