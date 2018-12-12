Silver Alert expanded by 200 miles for missing Lufkin man

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Community members, city officials and law enforcement continued their search for missing Lufkin Man Moses Jeffero, by holding a prayer vigil.
The prayer vigil was held at Collins Chapel CME Church, where local pastors prayed and gave words of comfort.
Mr. Jeffero is a long-time member of Collins Chapel CME Church, and Senior Pastor Elgena Weaver said he and his wife are also very active in the church as well.
Pastor Weaver said they wanted to lend a helping hand in hosting the vigil to help encourage his family and community that he will return home safe.
"I want people to realize that there is hope in Christ Jesus, there is hope in our faith and we have to believe in the things that we do not see and right now even if we do not see Brother Moses in the physical, we are trusting and still believing that he is still with us,” said Weaver.
Law enforcement officials say that they have extended the silver alert another 200 miles to Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. They will meet with detectives in Huntsville and to try and coordinate a search in the area. Jeffero is originally from Huntsville.
