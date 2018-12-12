Super Bowl champion helps Groveton High School get grant to re-certify helmets

GROVETON, TX (KTRE) - Super Bowl Champion Lane Johnson is giving back to his home town school.
Thanks to Johnson’s help, the Groveton Indian football program was recently awarded a $5,000 grant through the NFL’s Super Bowl grant program.
The money will be used for helmet re-certification. Every year the school re-certify their helmets to make sure that they are safe and up to standard. Head Coach Richard Steubing said this grant will pay for every helmet to be r-certified and will free up their budget for other needs.
