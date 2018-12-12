Texas Rangers now assisting in Jasper County homicide investigation

JASPER COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers are now assisting with an ongoing Jasper County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigation that started when the body of a 22-year-old man was found on Hi-Truitt Road on Dec. 7.
Chief Deputy Glenn Blank with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that the Texas Rangers are assisting with the JCSo investigation into the death of Christopher Spikes, of Jasper.
According to a press release, on December 7 at approximately 9:20 p.m., the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a possible homicide. Sheriff Mitchel Newman and his deputies arrived on scene and located a body in the woods north of Jasper. Sheriff Newman said that he believes the incident to be a case of homicide.
The press release said Newman said the man, who was later identified as Spikes, was found on Friday evening by a family member on Hi-Truitt Road, just off of Highway 96 North.
According to Newman, Spikes had been missing for a day or so, and family members used a tracking app in his cell phone to find his body.
Newman said that the Spikes’ body was taken to the Beaumont Medical Examiner’s office after Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Daniel Whitton ordered that an autopsy be performed. The sheriff also said said that this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 384-5417.
