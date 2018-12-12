Video of Nashville airport coming to standstill to honor Gold Star families goes viral

NASHVILLE, TN (KTRE) - At whole concourse of the Nashville International Airport in Tennessee came to a halt for the best of reasons last week, and a video of the touching moment has gone viral.
Jen Tringale, an internationally known speaker and artist, shot the video on Dec. 8. Since then, the video has been viewed 1.3 million times and shared 21,794 times.
“I witnessed an international airport come to a complete stop today ...,” Tringale wrote in her Facebook post. “At the Nashville airport, I walked out into the concourse to this scene @americanairlines was flying a plane full of children who had lost a parent in combat to Disneyworld on an all-expenses-paid trip and they threw a party for them at the gate.”
She said in the post that when they announced them over the loudspeaker, and the families lined up to board the flight, the “whole airport literally stopped and sang the national anthem with military in present in salute.”
In the video, everyone on the busy airport concourse stops and stands still as a man performs the National Anthem. Many of the people in the audience place their hands over their hearts and sing along.
“Most every person standing around, myself included, was bawling at the sight of these kids and spouses who have paid so great a price for our country,” Tringale wrote in her post. “To see all of this at Christmas time was so humbling. Seeing the general public in an airport stand still to honor these kids was simply beautiful.”
In another Facebook post, Tringale said that she fielded messages and calls all day Tuesday from a number of major news outlets, including CNN and Fox News.
“And if you’d like to move on your compassion for these families, you can,” Tringale said in her post. “Give to the supporting foundation, the Gary Sinise Foundation, that sent these 1,722 God star families to Disney and does so much more year round.”
The Gary Sinise Foundation was started to support America’s defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need.
“We do this by creating and supporting unique programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities,” Sinise said on the About page of his foundation. “Freedom and security are precious gifts that we, as Americans, should never take for granted. We must do all we can to extend our hand in times of need to those who willingly sacrifice each day to provide that freedom and security.”
Sinise, an actor, earned numerous awards and an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Lt. Dan in “Forrest Gump,” according to his bio on the imdb.com website. He starred with Tom Hanks again in “Apollo 13,” and he earned Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards and an Emmy nomination for his starring role in the HBO film, “Truman,” the IMDB bio states.
For more information on the Gary Sinise Foundation or how to donate, click this link.
