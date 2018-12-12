Woman found dead on FL interstate; family alleges date left her for dead

POMPANO BEACH, FL (RNN) - As police continue to investigate the death of a 33-year-old woman, her family is calling for the man who took her on a date the night of her death to come forward, alleging he may be responsible.
The family of Jennifer St. Clair, who was found dead on an interstate in Florida early Friday morning, has hired an attorney to investigate her death.
Authorities said St. Clair was struck by several cars while lying in the roadway. It is unknown how she died.
“We’re still trying to process this. We are trying to get closure,” said Amy Gamer, the victim’s aunt, WESH reports. “She was a very sweet girl who would do anything for anybody.”
Before the incident, St. Clair had been on a date with a man she met online, her family said. The man, along with two other couples, picked her up on a motorcycle Thursday night.
Family members said they believe St. Clair’s date was taking her home after dinner at a restaurant when the 33-year-old fell off the motorcycle. They allege the man drove off, leaving St. Clair behind on the roadway, without stopping to help or calling 911.
“Unimaginable. We don’t know how anybody could do something like that. That’s the hardest, hardest part,” said Gamer, according to WSVN. “It sounds like my niece was left there. She didn’t deserve that by any means.”
Witnesses said they saw a man on a motorcycle ride away from the scene. One driver told the South Florida Sun Sentinel he made contact with the motorcyclist.
“I opened the door, and I asked him, ‘Is that a person laying in the road?’” the driver said. “He said, ‘Yes. She’s dead.’”
The motorcyclist left the scene shortly thereafter, while the driver said he called 911.
“As I was waiting, other traffic came along and ran her over again and again, and no one stopped,” the witness told the Sun Sentinel. “Only three people stopped. And I can’t believe people can run over a body in the road and not stop.”
Authorities have not released any information about the motorcyclist, so it is unknown whether he was St. Clair’s date. Nonetheless, the victim’s family is calling on the man to turn himself in.
“This is every parent’s worst nightmare,” said family attorney Todd Falzone, according to the Miami Herald. “It’s gonna take a lot of work to figure out what happened, but we’re going to bring those accountable to justice.”
St. Clair’s family and friends are remembering her as a “very light-hearted young woman” who was “lovable,” the Sun Sentinel reports.
“Anyone she spoke to, she could speak to them for five minutes and she’d have an impact on your life,” said St. Clair’s coworker, Cortney Dorsainrre. “She could make everybody laugh. She told random silly jokes all the time and had a great sense of humor. I think that’s what we remember most about her.”
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. St. Clair’s cause of death has not been released.
