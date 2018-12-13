An evening storm or two will give way to much colder and windy conditions on Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - An isolated, strong storm or two will be possible this evening before a strong cold front rotates around a strong area of low pressure in north Texas.
Behind the front, it will become breezy overnight, as temperatures turn much colder, falling into the lower 40′s by Friday morning.
In addition to the colder air arriving on Friday, the bigger story will be the blustery, northwest winds rotating in around an area of low pressure. We could be looking at 20 to 25 mph winds with gusts even topping out over 30 mph at times on Friday, putting that extra chill in the air.
To go along with the cool and windy conditions will be a 40% chance of light showers lingering throughout the day on Friday.
The entire storm system will finally move east and out of the Lone Star state on Saturday, allowing for skies to clear out as drier air and sunshine make a return to East Texas.
Cold mornings and mild afternoons will then prevail from the weekend through the middle of next week under a partly-to-mostly sunny sky and mainly dry conditions.
The next chance of rain beyond Friday will be around the middle of next week.
