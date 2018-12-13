Celebrate the holidays with 12 Days of East Texas Kitchen

Celebrate the holidays with 12 Days of East Texas Kitchen
We’re celebrating the holidays with a countdown to Christmas featuring 12 days worth of ideas to make your holiday meals memorable.
By Ashley Slayton | December 13, 2018 at 2:27 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 2:27 PM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - What would the holidays be without a great spread on the dining room table?

We’re celebrating the holidays with a countdown to Christmas featuring 12 days worth of ideas to make your holiday meals memorable.

Twelve Days of East Texas Kitchen kicks off Thursday, Dec. 13 with a live cooking show on East Texas Now. Join Mama Steph as she prepares a mouth-watering Christmas dinner with desert. Find the recipes for that here.

You can watch the show on the free East Texas Kitchen app, as well as at KLTV.com and KTRE.com.

We’ll also be unveiling more magical ideas for desserts, dinner and side dishes throughout the month. And if you’re wondering what’s on the menu, here’s a peek at what’s in store.

VIDEO: 12 Days of Christmas with East Texas Kitchen

Download the FREE East Texas Kitchen app today! Get hundreds of easy-to-make meals, recipes from local chefs and get access to video tutorials. Available in the Apple and Play stores.

Copyright 2018 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.