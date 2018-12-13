Celebrate the holidays with 12 Days of East Texas Kitchen

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - What would the holidays be without a great spread on the dining room table?
We’re celebrating the holidays with a countdown to Christmas featuring 12 days worth of ideas to make your holiday meals memorable.
Twelve Days of East Texas Kitchen kicks off Thursday, Dec. 13 with a live cooking show on East Texas Now. Join Mama Steph as she prepares a mouth-watering Christmas dinner with desert. Find the recipes for that here.
We’ll also be unveiling more magical ideas for desserts, dinner and side dishes throughout the month. And if you’re wondering what’s on the menu, here’s a peek at what’s in store.