Lufkin ISD adds 12 new defibrillators to campuses

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Twelve new automated external defibrillators units have been added to Lufkin ISD campuses. The AED units can be used by anyone to help someone who is experiencing cardiac arrest.
"Looking at the layout of our facilities, we wanted to make sure that we had an AED access at every spot that we would have students, you know, practicing, participating in any UIL event,” said Lufkin ISD nurse Jan Fulbright.
Wade Modisette, a Lufkin paramedic, said these easy-to-use devices are saving lives.
“A lot of places where you’re gonna have a lot of people at one time have got them automatically on the wall and they’re clearly marked, you can see them," Modisette said. “That way nobody has any trouble finding one.”
Modisette said that the simple instructions for the AEDs make it easy for anyone to save a life.
“It’s made a huge difference, and it’s a very simple solution that really was a very good idea to start making these commonplace,” Modisette said.
The American Heart Association says nearly 45 percent of cardiac arrest victims survive when a bystander is able to perform CPR.
