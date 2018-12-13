Malaysia's Proton launches 1st SUV with China's Geely

Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, left, hands the keys to his wife Siti Hasmah as it is shown on the screen when he launched the first Proton car 35 years ago during the launch of Proton new SUV in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Malaysian national car maker Proton launches the X70, its first sports utility vehicle, in Kuala Lumpur. Loss-making Proton, which is 49.9 percent owned by China's Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd., is hoping that the sleek SUV will help to turnaround its fortune. The X70 is based on Geely's Boyue, that was launched two years ago and is one of China's best-selling SUV. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) (AP)