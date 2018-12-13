Portrait of fallen Nacogdoches County deputy painted by fellow law enforcement officer

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) -
A portrait of a fallen Nacogdoches deputy has been presented to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office in his memory.
This is a familiar face to law enforcement and much of the community.
The portrait is of Deputy Brad Jimmerson, who was killed in the line of duty in November. He was removing debris from Highway 259, north of Nacogdoches, when he was hit by an oncoming car.
This portrait was painted by a friend and fellow law enforcement officer JaNiece Ceffalo. She’s with the Bossier Sheriff Office in Bossier City, Louisiana, but is a former Nacogdoches resident.
She's also an accomplished artist and gave the acrylic painting to the department as a gift to remember their friend.
“I lived in Nacogdoches for over 20 years, and Brad was a very good friend of ours. We saw him all the time, and he was just a really great guy. He helped us out forever. He’s one of the best deputies ever. His heart and soul is in it. I wanted to recognize and just honor him however I could. And this just happens to be the way I can.”
Ceffalo knows the fellow deputies were Jimmerson’s family for 19 years. Ceffalo has also presented originals to other departments. She presented a portrait of fallen officers to Baton Rouge where a nephew works.
Not long after that the officers in Dallas were killed. That’s where her cousins work.
