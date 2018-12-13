SFA All-American Chris Wilkerson invited to East West Shrine Game

“I was originally going to go play tennis at the Division II level starting my junior year and going into my senior year of high school,” said Wilkerson in a recent SFA Athletics Gameday feature. “I didn’t have any looks to snap, it wasn’t existent and it wasn’t a thing in 2013. It really didn’t get big to start offering long snappers until 2014/2015. “I wanted to play football deep down,” Wilkerson added. “I knew if I was going to play, I wanted to play at the highest level possible. Coming out of high school I was 190 pounds, not 250 like I am now so I thought I would have a better shot being a Division I walk-on in tennis.”