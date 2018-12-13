Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Through our noon/early afternoon hours, we will see widespread scattered showers with light to moderate rainfall and a few rumbles of thunder possible. As we head into our later afternoon hours, further destabilization of the atmosphere is likely, so we could possibly start to see thunderstorms developing around 3-5 PM. Once the cold front that is associated with the surface low arrives in East Texas, it will begin to drive the convection eastward. Development of showers and thunderstorms along the front is likely and should be out of East Texas by midnight tonight. As the surface low migrates east, we will see a break in the rain during the pre-dawn hours tomorrow eventually seeing showers picking back up from the north as the moisture wraps around the low. Behind the front, temperatures will dip down into the lower 40s for morning lows on Friday. Heading into Friday afternoon, we will see scattered showers as well as gusty northwesterly winds. Sustained winds will range from 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph+ possible. Rain chances finally diminish to zero by early Saturday morning with partly sunny skies. Skies will continue to clear throughout the rest of the morning on Saturday and sunshine will remain in the forecast through the weekend and first half of the work week with temperatures right where they should be this time of year in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Make sure you have your KLTV/KTRE First Alert Weather Apps downloaded. They are free and an excellent tool to stay updated and weather aware.