US stocks rise again; tech and high-dividend companies climb

GE JUICED UP: General Electric climbed 10 percent to $7.39 after JMorgan Chase analyst C. Stephen Tusa upgraded the stock to "Neutral" from "Underweight" saying it believes the risks and rewards to the stock are balanced. GE has lost almost 60 percent of its value this year and has plunged almost 90 percent since the beginning of 2017. The company recently replaced its CEO and slashed its dividend in an attempt to shore up its finances, but analysts are concerned that several of its businesses are years away from being profitable.