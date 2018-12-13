WEBXTRA: SFA releases 2019 baseball schedule

from SFA Athletics
NACOGDOCHES, Texas - Fifty-six games - nine of which come against entrants in the 2018 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship - comprise the SFA baseball team’s 2019 schedule which was announced Thursday by 11th-year head coach Johnny Cardenas.
SFA will compete against foes from 10 different conferences with games taking place in four states - Arkansas, California, Louisiana and Texas. The 2019 campaign begins Friday, Feb. 15 at Jaycees Field in Nacogdoches, Texas, when SFA hosts Sun Belt adversary Arkansas State for a three-game set (Feb. 15-17).
None of SFA's 10 games in the month of February require the 'Jacks to leave the state of Texas and following their three-game series against Arkansas State SFA heads to Texas A&M for a single game (Feb. 19) before traveling to Arlington, Texas, to play four games in three days against UT Arlington and Wichita State (Feb. 22-24). Following their five-game road trip, the 'Jacks return home to begin a four-game series with West Coast Conference foe Portland on Feb. 28.
The 'Jacks and Pilots set continue through the first three days of the month of March before SFA starts a four-game road trip with a single game at TCU (March 5). SFA's first Southland Conference series of the campaign sends the 'Jacks to Beaumont, Texas, to tangle with Lamar (March 8-10) before the squad returns to Nacogdoches for five consecutive games.
That five-game homestand begins with a two-game set against defending Patriot League champion Army (March 12-13) before Southland and in-state rival Houston Baptist heads north to Jaycees Field for a three-game series (March 15-17).
Two games in Texas - one at Prairie View A&M (March 19) and the other at Houston (March 27) - bookend a three-game Southland series at Central Arkansas (March 22-24) that serves as the 'Jacks' first out-of-state action of the 2019 campaign. The final leg of SFA's 20-game March schedule is a three-game Southland Conference home series with Southeastern Louisiana (March 29-31).
For SFA, April begins with a single home game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff (April 3) before the 'Jacks set out on a journey to the west coast for a three-game set at UC Santa Barbara (April 5-7). Upon its return from California, SFA hosts non-conference foe Grambling State (April 9) before taking part in the baseball edition of the Battle of the Piney Woods when the 'Jacks play host to Sam Houston State for a three-game Southland series (April 12-14).
Four of the 'Jacks' remaining seven games in the month of April take place on the road including a three-game league series at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (April 18-20), and single games at Baylor (April 23) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (April 30). A three-game Southland set against Northwestern State (April 26-28) represents SFA's only home games for nearly one month.
Seven of SFA's 10 games in the month of May take place on the road and six of those seven come against Southland adversaries in the state of Louisiana. The 'Jacks head to McNeese (May 3-5) and Nicholls (May 10-12) for league series that bookend a single, non-conference game at Dallas Baptist (May 7).
The 'Jacks close out their regular season slate at Jaycees Field on May 16-18 by welcoming Southland Conference rival New Orleans to Nacogdoches for three games. Should the 'Jacks finish the regular season as one of the eight teams who qualify for the Southland Conference Tournament, they'll head to Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas, for the league's tournament which takes place on May 22-25.