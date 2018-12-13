WebExtra: Non-profit group with East Texas ties to be featured on NFL cleats

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A non-profit group with ties to East Texas will be featured on the cleats of an NFL player this weekend. Denver Broncos running back Andy Janovich will wear cleats designed for the Hunting with Soldiers charity.
Hunting with Soldiers was founded in 2007 by Huntington native Gordon Melton. The group is 100% donation based and pay for all the expenses of hunting trips for military veterans. Melton said the Broncos reached out to him earlier in the season about doing the cleats. At the end of the season, the cleats will be auctioned off and the money will go to the Hunting with Soldiers group.
