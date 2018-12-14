Clearing skies will lead to a cool sunshine this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The slow-moving storm system will finally move east and out of the Lone Star state tonight, which will bring an end to the rain and allow for our skies to clear out as sunshine returns during the day on Saturday.
We will still have a cool, northerly breeze in place on Saturday, but at least the sun will be back, allowing us an opportunity to dry out.
Cold mornings and cool afternoons will prevail from this weekend through the middle of next week under partly cloudy skies and dry conditions.
A weaker disturbance and cold front will approach the Piney Woods by the middle of next week, bringing back a 30% chance of rain showers on Wednesday.
Behind that weak system, look for clearing skies and more seasonally cool temperatures to greet us as we round out the week.
