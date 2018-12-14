Former Angelina County political candidate arrested on child sex charges

David Stua
By Stephanie Frazier | December 14, 2018 at 12:00 AM CST - Updated December 14 at 12:00 AM

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A businessman known locally for his failed runs for office, as well as for his “public information activism,” has been arrested.

David Ray Stua was charged with Sexual Performance by a Child and booked into the Angelina County jail on Thursday. The date of the offense is listed in judicial records as December 6, 2018.

Stua ran several times for county commissioner, as a democrat as well as a republican. He did not win any of those elections.

He has gained attention in the county over the years for submitting thousands of open records requests seeking information in various legal matters, most notably in his attempts to free former Davita nurse Kimberly Saenz from prison, as he believed her innocent of any crime.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with KTRE and KTRE.com for updates.

