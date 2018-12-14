Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Rain is going to stick around in the forecast today as an upper level low will continue to wrap moisture around the back side of the cold front that passed through last night. While most of the showers will be scattered with light to moderate rainfall, a few heavier showers could develop this afternoon. A Lake Wind Advisory has been issued through 6PM today. During the day today, the winds are really going to pick up from the northwest. Expect sustained winds to range from 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 35+ mph possible. Dense cloud cover and rain will keep temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees for highs today. Rain chances will begin to diminish heading into our evening hours and should finally dry out overnight tonight with clearing skies Saturday morning. Sunshine will stick around through this weekend and the first part of next week before rain chances return on Wednesday ahead of another weak cold front. Morning lows will be chilly in the upper 30s to lower 40s this weekend with highs warming into the upper 50s to lower 60s by Sunday. We just have to get through the rain today and then we can finally enjoy the sunshine!