Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Rain is going to stick around in the forecast today as an upper level low will continue to wrap moisture around the back side of the cold front that passed through last night. While most of the showers will be scattered with light to moderate rainfall, a few heavier showers and thunderstorms could develop around areas around and just north of I-30 this morning. We’re also dealing with some thicker fog this morning around the I-20/I-30 corridor. Be sure to give yourself a few extra minutes as you head out this morning until that fog can lift. During the day today the winds are really going to pick up from the northwest so a Lake Wind Advisory has been issued from 8 AM to 6 PM today. Expect sustained winds to range from 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph+ possible. Dense cloud cover and rain will keep temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees for highs today. Rain chances will begin to diminish heading into our evening hours and should finally dry out overnight tonight with clearing skies Saturday morning. Sunshine will stick around through this weekend and the first part of next week before rain chances return on Wednesday ahead of another weak cold front. Morning lows will be chilly in the upper 30s to lower 40s this weekend with highs warming into the upper 50s to lower 60s by Sunday. We just have to get through the rain today and then we can finally enjoy the sunshine!