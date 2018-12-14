Gumbo for Christmas: Two cooks, two recipes, too delicious

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - When it comes to classic, homecooked meals like gumbo, every cook has his or her own preference as to how it’s made.
They all seem to turn out wonderfully, as you’ll see in the two following recipes featuring Dewayne Hollins, owner of Louisiana Cajun Fish & More in Longview, as well as a second featuring Keith Honore sharing his mother Yvonne’s method for making their family’s perfect gumbo.
Louisiana Cajun Fish & More Gumbo: Click here to view the written recipe
Now, the Honore family’s recipe, which features Keith Honore teaching Mama Steph how it’s done: (click here for the written recipe)
