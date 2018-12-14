Gumbo for Christmas: Two cooks, two recipes, too delicious

On the second day of our Christmas celebration we’re bringing you two takes on the same dish from local chefs

Yvonne Honore's version of authentic Louisiana Gumbo. Perfect for serving a crowd at the holidays!
By Stephanie Frazier | December 14, 2018 at 11:38 AM CST - Updated December 14 at 11:38 AM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - When it comes to classic, homecooked meals like gumbo, every cook has his or her own preference as to how it’s made.

They all seem to turn out wonderfully, as you’ll see in the two following recipes featuring Dewayne Hollins, owner of Louisiana Cajun Fish & More in Longview, as well as a second featuring Keith Honore sharing his mother Yvonne’s method for making their family’s perfect gumbo.

Louisiana Cajun Fish & More Gumbo: Click here to view the written recipe

Now, the Honore family’s recipe, which features Keith Honore teaching Mama Steph how it’s done: (click here for the written recipe)

