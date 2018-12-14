Hang on to your hats: A cold, damp, and windy day on tap for your Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - You will need both your umbrellas and jackets on hand for Friday as it will be a cold, wet, and windy day across East Texas.
Stiff, northwest winds will average 15 to 25 mph, with gusts even topping out over 30 mph at times on Friday, putting that extra chill in the air.
To go along with the cool and windy conditions will be a 40% chance of light showers lingering throughout the day on Friday.
The entire storm system will finally move east and out of the Lone Star state on Saturday, allowing for skies to clear out as drier air and sunshine make a return to East Texas.
Cold mornings and mild afternoons will then prevail from the weekend through the middle of next week under a partly-to-mostly sunny sky and mainly dry conditions.
The next chance of rain beyond Friday will be around the middle of next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.