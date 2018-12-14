‘At it again': Tenaha police, subject of viral post, make statement on felony arrests

The reputation and integrity of many towns and counties have been destroyed by evil people who set out to simply further their own agenda. With that said, my department recently executed a search warrant on a known drug house. Was it the crime of the century? Was it the bust of the year? No! Absolutely not. But it was a message to the people to whom my officers and I were sworn to protect and serve that we are activity pursuing those who set out to commit crimes and that we will continue to enforce the laws set forth by the state of Texas and the United States Government. One thing I don’t understand after a recent post regarding the above arrest is why or how people could leave negative feedback and comments regarding the appearance of the law enforcement officers and the “amount” of drugs and money seized.