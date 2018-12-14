New Apple Watch helps treat heart problems, Lufkin cardiologists say

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - New technology from Apple has the potential to save lives, cardiologists say. The Apple Watch Series Four has the ability to perform a medical test that can detect irregular heart rates that can be an early indicator of a stroke. It’s able to generate an electrocardiogram, a test that can detect heart problems by measuring electrical energy produced by the heart.
”You basically have to put your thumb on the watch and it gives you a live EKG,” said Dr. Mangla of Woodland Heights Medical center.
It also helps in detecting atrial fibrillation, which can lead to a stroke if left untreated.
“In terms of making it easier to do that monitoring, the apple watch has helped a lot,” Mangla said.
But what if you don’t own an apple watch?
“They can buy a simple monitor for maybe $99 and they can do the same heart rhythm monitoring without the apple watch,” Mangla said.
And even simpler than that…
“Just getting used to taking your own pulse, which only requires a little bit of training of taking your pulse and whether it is regular or irregular is a very good way of monitoring your rhythm," Mangla said.
Medical professionals from Mayo Clinic state that a normal resting heart rate for adults ranges from 60 to 100 beats per minute. If your heart rate is consistently above or below that, mayo clinic states you should consult your doctor.
