TxDOT explains proposed changes to U.S. 59 expansion project Redland area based on feedback

“The bridge that’s located down by our gate, we understand they’re (TxDOT) going to relocate that and build a whole new area,” said Paul Wood, manager at Winston Ranch. "We’re going to try not to impact any stream flow and have low water crossing versus damming anything up. And any areas that are going to be impacted, they have engineers that have looked at how they can best manipulate those and keep everything intact and we’ve been very happy with their progress. "