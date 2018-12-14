US retail sales rose 0.2% in Nov., helped by holiday boost

Americans have responded to an improvement in economic growth this year by spending more, especially online and at restaurants. Retail sales are an indicator that Americans have faith that the economy with a half-century low unemployment rate of 3.7 percent will continue to grow. Yet the economic gains of the past year — buoyed by President Donald Trump's deficit-financed tax cuts — have not insulated retailers from broader long-term pressures. Department stores have seen their sales slip year-to-date, while sales gains for automakers this year have been weak as companies such as General Motors are announcing layoffs for thousands of workers.