TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Robbie Shoults and his family have written a cookbook called Bear Bottom Bliss - Five Generations of Food, Family & Faith, and this delicious recipe is straight from the pages of that book! It will be a perfect side dish anytime.
Zippy Zucchini Skillet by Bear Creek Smokehouse
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
4 medium zucchini or yellow squash, thinly sliced
1 can of hole kernel corn, drained (15 ounce can)
1 can of chopped green chiles (4 ounces)
2 teaspoons jalapenos, chopped (remove seeds if you don’t like the heat)
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Method:
Heat oil in large skillet. Saute squash and onion for about 10 minutes, or until tender. Stir in remaining ingredients, except cheese.
Cook while stirring occasionally until thoroughly heated.
Remove from heat and stir in cheese. Serve warm.