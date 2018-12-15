Anglican bishops appeal for change of tone in Brexit debate

British Prime Minister Theresa May walks by the Union flag and the EU flag as she departs a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. European Union leaders expressed deep doubts Friday that British Prime Minister Theresa May can live up to her side of their Brexit agreement and they vowed to step up preparations for a potentially-catastrophic no-deal scenario. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) (Francisco Seco)