Dr. Baker Pattillo retires as SFA president

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The board of regents at Stephen F. Austin State University has accepted the resignation of the school’s president.
According to the school’s communications director, Shirley Luna, Dr. Pattillo has been recovering from the removal of a benign brain tumor.
A statement from the school follows:
The Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents accepted the resignation of Dr. Baker Pattillo during a meeting Friday. Pattillo informed the Board of Regents of his plans to retire from the position effective Jan. 1, 2019.
“Dr. Pattillo would like to rest and enjoy his family as he recovers,” said Brigettee Henderson, chair of the board of regents. “The board has accepted his retirement with gratitude for the 52 years of service he has provided to SFA.”
Dr. Steve Westbrook, who was named acting university president on Oct. 30, has been appointed interim president.
Pattillo served as SFA president from 2006 until October. He earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from SFA and spent more than five decades working at the university beginning in 1966.
Dr. Steve Westbrook, vice president for university affairs, has been acting as president to handle administrative matters in accordance with the recognized operating procedures of the university.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.